Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a nine-year-old neutered cat looking for a forever home

Meet this week’s Pet Pal: a nine-year-old neutered cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 9-year-old neutered cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as very sweet and easy-going. He is a big cat weighing 13-14 lbs. Watch the video and join Donna Gregory and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become the cat’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.