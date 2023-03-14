Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a one-year-old spayed shepherd mix looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 1-year-old spayed female shepherd mix. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as very active and an absolute sweetheart. She also loves attention, so she could make a great companion. Watch the video and join Matt Bennett and Officer Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become the puppy’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.