Pete’s Sweets holding family fun Summer Kickoff Party Tuesday afternoon

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Pete’s Sweets in Ocean Isle Beach is holding a family-fun event just in time for the start of summer.

On Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, the store is hosting a Summer Kickoff Party to celebrate at 113 Causeway Drive.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce will kick off the fun, with face paintings, prizes and other fun activities taking place during the 2-hour event.