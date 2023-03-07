Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a two-year-old neutered pit bull mix for a forever home

Meet this week’s Pet Pal is a two-year-old neutered pit bull mix for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old neutered male pit mix and a happy, go lucky big boy. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as very active and an absolute goofball. Watch the video and join Matt Bennett and Officer Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become the puppy’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.