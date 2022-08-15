Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19, experiencing ‘very mild symptoms’

(Photo: World Economic Forum / Youtube / MGN)

(CNN) –Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has “very mild symptoms,” he said in a tweet on Monday.

“I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19,” Bourla wrote. “I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid.”

He said that he is “confident I will have a speedy recovery,” due to how far the world has come in efforts to battle the coronavirus and expressed gratitude for his colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available.

Pfizer shared the same information in a company statement.

Pfizer’s vaccine was the first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States to receive US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization in December 2020. Since then, it has received full approval for use in people age 16 and up and is authorized for other ages groups down to children as young as six months.

It is also authorized as a booster dose for those age 5 and older and as a second booster dose for adults age 50 and older or people who are immunocompromised.