‘Phish’ coming to Wilmington two nights in July

Phish is coming to Wilmington this July (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The rock band ‘Phish’ is swimming into town this summer.

The 40th anniversary tour is coming to Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion for two nights, July 18th and 19th at 7:00 p.m. both nights.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. HERE.