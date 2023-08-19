Photos: UNCW welcomes Class of 2027 during freshman move-in
WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Thousands of students will be returning to the Nest this weekend for the start of school at UNCW next week.
The freshman Class of 2027 were welcomed onto campus Friday. Hundreds of campus and and community volunteers were on hand to greet students and families, and help unload vehicles. Students checked in at Trask Coliseum and then made their way to their designated residence halls.
Anyone driving along South College Road and campus roads this weekend should expect congestion.