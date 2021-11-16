Piedmont Natural Gas to conduct pipeline maintenance in Wilmington

Pipeline maintenance (Photo: Piedmont Natural Gas)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine infrastructure maintenance in Wilmington this week.

The work is expected to happen on Wednesday, weather permitting, at their site located at 9995 Sidbury Road.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.