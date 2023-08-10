Pink Floyd Tribute Band: ‘Brit Floyd’ coming to the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Traveling the world is just “Another Brick In the Wall” for one UNCW Veteran who now plays with Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd Tribute Band.

Ryan Saranich is from Charlotte but spent much of his time in the Cape Fear at UNCW, attending an array of jazz camps offered through the university.

He is a multi-instrumentalist who began playing with Brit Floyd in 2016 and has since traveled around the globe as a band.

Saranich said his time spent in Wilmington was a pivotal moment in his career.

“I grew the most as a musician in those years. Because of the faculty there and also because of the students I was around. Just a lot of really incredibly hungry students who wanted to be something great in this industry,” Saranich said.

Saranich will be returning to Wilmington over the weekend. Brit Floyd will be playing at the Wilson Center at 7:30 p.m. this upcoming Sunday and Monday.