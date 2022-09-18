Pirates take over Belville Riverwalk Park over weekend

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – It’s a festival that has been happening on and off for nearly 100 years in the Cape Fear, and on Saturday, it was on.

The Fest of the Pirates took over the Brunswick Riverwalk over this weekend in Belville.

According to organizers, the event has been around for 95 years and is put on by the Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust, Inc.

The family-friendly event had pirate-inspired activities, like storytelling, face painting, and a mermaid – who took pictures with festival goers. She even answered questions about her life at sea.

Kids participated in a treasure hunt, collected rewards that could win them something big, and finished the event with a pirate costume contest. The next pirate fest is planned for September 2023.