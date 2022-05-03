‘Pizza With a Purpose’: Slice of Life donating $5 for each large pizza sold in May to help Ukraine

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Slice of Life Pizzeria is doing its part to help those in Ukraine this month, donating $5 to the World Central Kitchen for every large pizza sold through the end of May.

The World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that is currently on the frontlines in Ukraine, supplying hot meals and food to families affected by the war.

Slice of Life says they want to raise as much money as possible to help those in Ukraine, and that “together we can all make a difference.”