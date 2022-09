Plane crash lands in NC field, coming to stop in a ditch

A plane crashed into a NC field on Monday afternoon

IVANHOE, NC (WWAY) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Cessna 177-B plane crash landed in a Sampson County field on Monday.

The plane came to a stop in a ditch in Ivanhoe yesterday afternoon.

Two people were on board, but there’s no word about any possible injuries.

The FAA is investigating.