Planning board to consider rezoning request for Battleship Point project

This shows what the western shore of the Cape Fear River looks like now and a rendering of Battleship Point project. (Photo: WWAY / Contributed)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A planning board meeting is scheduled Thursday night to consider a rezoning request for the Battleship Point project.

Last month, the board declined to make a decision on the mixed-use development project that would have moved it one step closer to approval.

The proposed high-rise development on the western shores of the Cape Fear River would contain nearly 900 apartments and condominiums, 100,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, and room for a hotel.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the assembly room in the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse at 24 N. Third Street.

WWAY will bring the latest from that meeting tonight.