Planning Board to discuss 1,000+ new homes in Brunswick Co.

The Brunswick County Planning Board is set to consider more than 1,000 homes at their Monday night meeting.

The board will hear presentations on three planned developments that in total would bring 1,111 new homes and townhomes on more than 300 acres of land to Brunswick County.

The largest proposed development is called Turnpike Road Tract in between Turnpike Road SW and Hewett Road SW. The development would consist of 447 single-family lots on 185.84 acres of land.

Also on the docket is several rezoning requests and two land-use amendments. To read the full agenda and find blueprints for all proposed developments, visit here.

The meeting will take place at 6 pm on Monday, December 13 in the Commissioners Chambers at 30 Government Center Dr NE, Bolivia, NC 28422. There will be a public comment portion as well as a public hearing.