Plastic Ocean Project and Issac Bear Early College hold 2nd annual Trash’n Fash’n show

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’ve all heard the phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

However, one event held on Saturday, August 5th showed that “one person’s trash can be another person’s fashion.”

The 2nd annual “Trash’n Fash’n” show was held at the North Carolina Arboretum in Wilmington.

Plastic Ocean Project partnered with local fashion designers ranging in age from 7 years old to more than 60 years old.

Each design used trash or recycled materials such as old t-shirts, grocery bags, and even CDs.

For the designers, the event allowed them to show off their creations, while also showing other ways to protect the environment.

“I think, just the creativity, because when solving these issues, that’s really what it takes,” Jennifer Horner said. “And if you can just start by thinking about ways you can use trash in unconventional ways, you know, think of all the other ideas that can be made to change how, how we manage our waste.”

The event grew in size from last year, with nearly 20 designers taking part.