‘Play it Forward’ Wilmington looking to provide children with instruments this holiday season

Play it Forward Wilmington is asking for donations to help provide children with instruments (Photo: Play it Forward Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington charity is looking to make the season a bit brighter for local families.

The organization is giving away instruments to children of families in need ahead of Christmas.

Anyone can donate money to purchase instruments or donate an instrument itself. The organization says they were recently approved as a tax-exempt charity, so any donations is now tax-deductible.

To make an instrument donation, you may do so by contacting Play if Forward Wilmington on Social Media or email at playitforwardwilmington@gmail.com.

The organization says they are a donation based organization, and can only provide as many instruments as donations allow.

In 2021, the group says they helped over 60 families/individuals.