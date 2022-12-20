Police: 2 dead after shooting at NC law firm office

ABC10 / YouTube, Pixabay

GOLDSBORO, NC (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said.

Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.

Representatives of the firm declined to comment.

Police didn’t release the names of the men who were killed.