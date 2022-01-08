Police are investigating after vehicle hits power pole in Wilmington

WILMINGTON N.C. (WWAY) — Drivers were rerouted Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a power pole, sending one person to the hospital.

According to police, the one-vehicle accident caused live power lines to be down across the 2300 block of Market Street.

For a few hours, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Market Street were closed. Roads between Kenwood Avenue and Forest Hills Drive in the 2300 block were also closed.

Duke Energy has since advised the roads are back open.

The driver is said to have some type of medical emergency. They were transported to New Hanover County Medical Center for treatment.

Wilmington Police Department is investigating the accident.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.