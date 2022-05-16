Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away

He has been charged with murder.

Credit: MGN (NBC News/Youtube)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo’s police commissioner says the white gunman accused of a racist rampage at a supermarket planned to keep killing people if he had escaped the scene.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia spoke to CNN on Monday, while authorities investigated the massacre of 10 Black shoppers and workers as a potential federal hate crime or act of domestic terrorism.

Gramiglia says the gunman even talked about shooting up another store.

The accused gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, ultimately surrendered to police who confronted him in the supermarket’s vestibule.

