Police in NC rescue woman who accidentally drove her lawnmower into a canal

Aleta Syversten and her John Deere lawnmower (Photo: CNN)

RIVER BEND, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina woman says if it weren’t for the River Bend Police Department, she doesn’t know if she would be alive today.

Aleta Syvertsen says she normally cuts her neighbor’s grass as a friendly gesture, and loves riding her John Deere lawnmower every week as therapy. She did not expect what happened this time.

Syversten is doing well, despite seven broken ribs and bruising. She said she hit the gas while near the canal, and went right over the edge.

The River Bend Police responded quickly to the call, and had to lift the lawnmower off of Syversten to prevent further injury or even drowning.

Syversten had to be flown to the hospital for treatment and was released on the same day.

She still plans on cutting grass again once she fully recovers.