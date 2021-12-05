UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after early morning car accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

34-year-old William Lloyd Fabre died from his injuries at the scene. A vehicle stuck Fabre as he walked down the middle of the road.

The crash happened near Military Cutoff and Drysdale Drive early this morning. Wilmington Police provided aid at the scene.

According to Wilmington Police, the driver will not be charged in this incident.

This is an evolving story and still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.