UPDATE: Subject in custody, residents back in their apartments in Leland

There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Leland.

Police presence near Rock Fish Lane in Leland (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Leland on Sunday evening.

According to Leland Police Chief Jeremy Humphries, a call came in just before 6 pm about a person in distress at Hawthorne Waterside Apartment Homes on Rock Fish Lane.

When officers arrived, a couple of the floors of the complex were evacuated.

Leland Police, Cape Fear Regional Special Teams, and a crisis negotiation team were among the units on the scene.

Around 10 pm, a spokeswoman with the Town of Leland confirmed the situation was a mental health crisis.

A person is in police custody and is set to receive treatment. No charges are being filed.

Residents of Hawthorne Waterside have been allowed back into their homes and the scene is clear.