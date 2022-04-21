Police remember beloved officer after his sudden death

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — In Columbus County, Whiteville Police spent the day honoring one of their own. 28-year-old Officer Cameron Lemmons died suddenly Tuesday, and leaves behind a wife, two 16-month-old boys, and a community that loved him.

“It just, he was a light. It’s the only way I can put it. He was a light,” said Brianna Wright, who counted Lemmons as one of her best friends.

After serving in the military, Cameron Lemmons worked as a Whiteville Police officer for five years. From the very beginning, his coworkers and commander saw something special in the young Columbus County native.

“He excelled at anything he put his mind to doing,” said Major William Hinz. “Does that come along very often?” “Not very often,” Hinz responded. “He was one of a kind.”

Lemmons rose through the ranks quickly, and was known for his compassion. His superiors say he would go above and beyond the call, seeing veterans of the side of the road while patroling, offering them rides to the VFW, and even connecting them with resources. Hinz says he was hesitant to use force if he believed it unnecessary.

“He was always hesitant to escalate that, because he didn’t want to have to do that. He tried to talk to everybody.”

“He could talk to the fence,” Wright laughed. “He could talk anybody out of anything.”

Colleagues said Lemmons led by example, working hard to protect his fellow officers and community. After complaining of severe headaches for several weeks, Lemmons checked into the hospital Saturday. The 28-year-old father and husband died of an undiagnosed brain tumor Tuesday after having a seizure.

His fellow officers said there’s a hole in the force that may never be filled.

“If the next officer that walks through that door can be a third of what he is, it’d be a great officer,” Lieutenant Andre Jackson said of Lemmons.

Thursday, officers remembering Lemmons by eating at his favorite restaurant, draping the station and his car in black, and collecting diapers for the wife and children he left behind.

Wright was trained under Lemmons, and thought of him as a protective older brother. She said he’ll leave behind a legacy of service and protection she’ll never forget.

“Our job is more than just taking people to jail. If you can have a conversation with somebody and leave a lasting inpat on them, rather than just dropping them off, that does more,” she said through tears.

This week, the Whiteville Police lowered their flag to half staff in honor of Lemmons. Friday, his favorite restaurant, El Chapeado in Whiteville will donate 25 percent of what they make to Lemmons’ family.