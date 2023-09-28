Police say driver ran stop sign in deadly N. Kerr Avenue crash

A deadly crash took place Wednesday evening (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have released more details surrounding a deadly crash on Wednesday evening.

The wreck took place around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of N. Kerr Avenue with Farley Drive.

Three vehicle were involved, with four people total.

Police say an SUV with two people inside ran a stop sign and struck another SUV.

The force of the impact caused the struck SUV to spin around and impact a truck traveling in the opposite direction on N. Kerr Avenue.

The driver of the SUV which ran the stop sign was killed. He’s been identified as William Everett, 74, of Philadelphia. The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. Neither were wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The driver of the SUV struck by Everett’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the driver of the truck.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash and no charges will be filed.