Police searching for a missing NC man who may be in Wilmington

Credit: Morrisville Police Department

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina man who may be heading to the Wilmington area.

Officials are looking for 56-year-old Ronald Crabtree, who is 5 ft., 7 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He is also described as a white male with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, cream-colored shorts, and blue shoes.

He may be in a bronze 2011 Subaru Outback with the license plate number: JBV8794

Officials say he may be heading to or is in the Wilmington area.

If you have any information, please get in touch with the Morrisville Police Department or dial 911.