Police searching for Columbus County man last seen two months ago in Myrtle Beach

Darl Kendrick Johnson has been missing since early October (Photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus County man last seen on October 3rd.

42-year-old Darl Kendrick Johnson went missing from a Myrtle Beach Greyhound Bus Station and is described as weighing 150-160 pounds, standing 5′ 8″, with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson’s family says he has gone missing for periods of time before, but always contacts family and has never been gone this long.

This is an ongoing investigation.