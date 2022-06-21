Police searching for couple who they say stole a pregnancy test & bag of dog food from Dollar General

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — On June 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dollar General store located at 77 Seven Creeks Highway in Whiteville in reference to a larceny.

Police say a white male and white female used the self-checkout register, gave the appearance that they paid for items, but did not.

They left the store in a white Nissan car with a First Response pregnancy test and a bag of Pedigree dog food, valued at $19.75.

If you know the identity of this male and/or female, you are asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551, message them on Facebook, or leave an anonymous tip at www.columbussheriff.com.