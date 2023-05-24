Police searching for missing Oak Island man

James Pelcher has been missing since Sunday (Photo: Oak Island Police Department)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a missing resident.

69-year-old James Pelcher was last seen around noon on Sunday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Pelcher.

He is believed to be driving a light green colored 2003 Mazda B3000 extended cab with registration plate PKP-8194.

Police say Pelcher has no known cognitive impairments and is not suspected of being at risk for self-harm. However, he does suffer from Epilepsy and is believed to be without his medication.