Police searching for three suspects following Dollar General armed robbery

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects they say robbed a Dollar General in Tabor City.

Just after 9:00 pm on Friday the Sheriff’s Office responded to the store at 4248 Swamp Fox Highway East in reference to an armed robbery in progress.

Two store employees and three customers were inside the store at the time of the armed robbery.

Police say evidence gathered shows that three black males entered the store and held the employees at gun point while they took cash from the store.

More than $900 in cash was taken during the robbery.

The suspects are described as follows:

-Black Male wearing a bright colored hoodie/jacket with Nickelodeon cartoon characters, black pants, white Nike shoes, and gloves.

-Black Male wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants, black shoes, and a black face covering.

-Black Male wearing a navy hoodie, white t-shirt, black jeans, and white Crocs.

After the robbery, police say the suspects ran away from the store towards Tabor City.

If you recognize the individuals, you are asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.