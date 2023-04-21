Police searching for three suspects in Burgaw Bojangles shooting

Police are looking for suspects in relation to a shooting at a Bojangles Tuesday night (Photo: Burgaw Police Department)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Burgaw police are looking for three people they believe are connected to a shooting that happened outside Bojangles that left one person injured.

Warrants have been issued for Christian “JJ” Elijah Faison, 21, of Warsaw, Jaheim Timothy Smith, 19, of Warsaw and Christen Raenard Love, 20, Wallace. Burgaw police believe the three are known to frequently visit Duplin county, Maple Hill, Winston-Salem, Greensboro and areas of Cumberland County.

All three have been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property Assault by pointing a Gun, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Discharging a Firearm in Town Limits.