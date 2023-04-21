Police searching for three suspects in Burgaw Bojangles shooting
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Burgaw police are looking for three people they believe are connected to a shooting that happened outside Bojangles that left one person injured.
Warrants have been issued for Christian “JJ” Elijah Faison, 21, of Warsaw, Jaheim Timothy Smith, 19, of Warsaw and Christen Raenard Love, 20, Wallace. Burgaw police believe the three are known to frequently visit Duplin county, Maple Hill, Winston-Salem, Greensboro and areas of Cumberland County.
All three have been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property Assault by pointing a Gun, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Discharging a Firearm in Town Limits.
At approximately 9:20 pm on Tuesday, Burgaw PD, along with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the restaurant in reference to a disturbance with weapons.
According to the police report, a group of four males became confrontational with the victim while inside the restaurant. The verbal argument continued outside the front doors, where the shots were fired. Witnesses say a male subject was shot and drove himself to Novant Health Pender Medical Center for treatment.
Anyone who knows the location of the three suspects is asked to contact Sergeant Williams or Detective Farren of the Burgaw Police Department at (910) 259-4924 or by leaving a tip can be left at tipline@burgawnc.gov.