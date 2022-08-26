Police stepping up enforcement of impaired drivers during ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign

(Photo: Ocean Isle Beach Police Department)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police in Ocean Isle Beach are cracking down on drunk drivers through September 11th.

According to police, if you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could be celebrating the end of summer with a trip to jail, rather than the beach or pool.

The increase in enforcement began today and runs for more than two weeks.

Driving while impaired is against the law and could result in a DWI charge, thousands of dollars in court cost, or death – yours or someone else’s.

Police say to save a life, don’t drink and drive.