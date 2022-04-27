Police: Woman stabs High Point Jimmy John’s employee

Credit: High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WPDE) — High Point police said they arrested a woman after she stabbed a teenager working at the Jimmy John’s on North Main Street.

Police responded to the store just before 6 p.m. on Monday where witnesses said an angry customer stabbed a 16-year-old employee.

Staff identified Demetris Holeman, 45, of High Point, as the suspect and said she was known at the store and had been denied service before.

Employees told officers Holeman came to the store to complain about her order but then threw several items at the employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon.

