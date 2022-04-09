Pop-up COVID vaccination clinic being held Monday at Town Creek Park

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Health and Human Services is offering a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, April 11 at Town Creek Park in Winnabow for anyone aged 5 and up.

All vaccines are available at these clinics, including second boosters for eligible individuals.

Appointments are not required.

Brunswick County Health Services is also offering second boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible community members during their regular business hours.

You can get your vaccine or boosters Monday through Friday at their main clinic in Bolivia. But unlike Monday’s pop-up clinic, you will need to schedule an appointment first.

You can book appointments over the phone at 910-253-2339 or online.

If these locations don’t work for you, remember that you can always call your doctor’s office or check local pharmacies to book an appointment with them.