Pop-Up Shop featuring free items for families with children under 3 years old planned for next Wednesday

(Photo: Samara's Village)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Samara’s Village will host a summer “Pop-Up Shop” next Wednesday, July 20th.

The event will be at the Village Resource Center located at 1450-F Fifty Lakes Drive.

Families with children under 3 and all expectant mothers are welcome to participate.

All items are free and include diapers in all sizes, toys, clothing and more.

The Pop-Up Shop will run from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm, providing an opportunity to help young families in Brunswick County.