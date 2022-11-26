Popular Wilmington food truck hosts grand opening of new brick and mortar restaurant

‘On Thyme’ held its grand opening on Saturday afternoon.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– ‘On Thyme’ held its grand opening on Saturday afternoon.

The new restaurant is located on Castle Street in Downtown Wilmington.

There was a live DJ, plenty of food, and lots of customers waiting to get in the door.

Phallin Scott is the owner of On Thyme, and told us more about how their food truck has turned into a brand-new restaurant.

“The brick-and-mortar came into business with us owning a food truck at first, and a lot of people say they don’t have time to catch a food truck, so we tried to figure out a way to accommodate those customers, so we got a brick and mortar so everyone could come in and eat,” said Scott.

On Thyme will be open Tuesday-Thursday from 11am to 8pm, and 11am to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays. They will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.