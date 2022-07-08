“Porch Food Drive” being held around Oak Island through next Wednesday

(Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The community is coming together beginning tomorrow to help gather food for hungry kids in Brunswick County.

A special porch food drive is being held through Wednesday, where participants can drop off unexpired donations to several porches around town.

Participating porches include:

Kathleen Yonce (1104 Elizabeth Drive)

Michelle Sbardella (104 SE 43rd Street)

Mary Jo Jelinski (115 SE 43rd Street)

Stephanie Jones (110 SW 21st Street)

Bess Safran (1802 West Yacht Drive)

Anyone can take part in the food drive by simply placing various food items on any of the listed porch addresses.

Requested items include juice boxes, granola bars, canned soups, bottled water, toothpaste, among any other non-perishable items.

It is asked that you don’t donate anything in glass or that has expired.