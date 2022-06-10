Port City Rip the Runway annual fashion show returns for 10th year

Annual Fashion Show raises funds for the Lillie Ann Heggins Scholarship, honoring late New Hanover County educator

Port City's Rip the Runway was held Saturday for the 9th year. (Photo: Monique Robinson)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 10th annual Port City Rip the Runway fashion show and fundraiser, typically hosted in January, is back after a COVID hiatus.

With the theme, Juneteenth Garden, and attendance that has reached as many as 800 people, the event will span an indoor/outdoor venue, taking over The Harrelson Center campus, its new Plaza on Princess and the courtyard at 4th and Princess streets in downtown Wilmington.

The show features local DJs, make-up artists, stylists, amateur and professional models, local celebrities, and clothing from emerging independent designers and stores from the greater Wilmington area.

Sponsored by Novant Health NHRMC and presented by local DJ and community activist Brandon “Bigg B” Hickman of Coast 97.3, and his wife, Suprena Hickman, a nurse entrepreneur and founder of the youth-centered nonprofit Better is Possible CDC, Inc., Port City Rip the Runway has raised over $25,000 for the Lillie Ann Heggins Scholarship, dedicated to offset the cost of attending college for local high school graduating seniors.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission, which includes priority seating, a swag bag and reception catered by Catch restaurant and featuring the design of Elaborate Outings and TS Décor and Design.

For tickets and information, visit eventbrite.com and search Port City Rip the Runway.

Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event.

“We are so happy to be bringing Port City Rip the Runway back this year with a theme that celebrates Juneteenth, models and designers that bring their own fans, and a location that allows our audience to enjoy the show outside, while protected from the elements,” said Suprena Hickman. It is for Bigg B’s mother that the Lillie Ann Heggins Scholarship is named. “She was a much-admired teacher in New Hanover County and Onslow County Schools for 40 years and a huge advocate for students and teachers statewide and nationally through her work with the North Carolina Association of Educators,” said Ms. Hickman.

Bigg B will be the host and emcee for the event.

Mike Lang from Coast 97.3 will be the music DJ.

Local personalities making an appearance will include WPD Chief Donny Williams, Hollis Briggs, Bo Dean, Dr. Phillip Brown, NHC Sheriff Ed McMahon, the YWCA’s Jhaniqua Palmer and Evelyn Bryant, and Immigration Attorney Vanessa Gonzalez.

“Our participants represent the colorful diversity of our community. Citizens from every facet are always represented on our runway; it’s what makes Port City Rip the Runway an event that truly unites our community,” said Ms. Hickman.