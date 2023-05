Port City Taste presents Burger Week May 15-21

Burger and fries at The Fork N Cork (Photo: Facebook)

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Port City Daily with Port City Taste hosts ‘Burger Week’ in the Cape Fear from May 15-21.

Local restaurants in towns and cities across the Cape Fear will take part, having a special menu highlighting burgers for the event.

If you want to participate in burger week, all you have to do is go to a participating restaurants and ask for the Burger Week menu.

For the list of participating restaurants, click here.