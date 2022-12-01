Port City Trolley to begin Winter Schedule next week

The Port City Trolley is moving to its Winter Schedule on December 5th (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a frequent rider of the Port City Trolley, there are changes you need to know about.

The Trolley is beginning its off-peak Winter Schedule on Monday, December 5th. The regular schedule will resume in March of 2023.

Port City Trolley’s schedule is now Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Routes remain unaffected and will still be free.

The Trolley has 25 designated stops allowing riders an easy way around Wilmington.