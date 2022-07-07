Port City United continues its newly launched initiatives

Port City United (Photo: NHC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –New Hanover County two months after the launch of its “Port City United” initiative.

The new department has launched a program to stop violence that’s brewing in the community and social media. They also put outreach workers in county neighborhoods with a history of violence.

The “PCU Connect Call Center” went online late last month. Since then, the department has gotten hundreds of phone calls. The call center received more than one hundred on its first day, from people reaching out about being connected to service providers, community resources, and employment opportunities.

Port City United also helped Wilmington Housing Authority residents who have been displaced by the mold crisis get connected with the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance program. The department has also officially launched its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.