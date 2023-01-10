Port City United hosting ‘Fresh Chance Friday’ offering employment, expungement resources

A special event helping out the community is being held on January 27th (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To help area residents in their search for career opportunities and help those who may need record expungements, Port City United is hosting Fresh Chance Friday.

The event will take place on January 27th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the MLK Center (401 S 8th Street in Wilmington).

The free opportunity will feature representatives from local career development programs along with area businesses and county departments to talk about employment resources and potential job openings. Additionally, no-cost legal consultations will be available through Legal Aid for anyone who needs help to determine if they are eligible for record expungement, as this can be a potential employment obstacle.

“This event is really bringing our Port City United Connect Center to life,” Port City United Connect Supervisor Rashad Gattison said. “People who call our Connect Center often say they don’t know how to find a meaningful job or they wonder if a mistake in their past will keep them from being seriously considered. This event was created to help address both of those issues in a community setting, where our partners can come together and help in one place.”

Free food will be provided, and the event is open to anyone seeking employment assistance and guidance.