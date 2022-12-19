Port City United partners with Coast 97.3 for family-friendly holiday event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Port City United put together a holiday event Sunday evening to bring cheer to the community.

The family-friendly “Soul Sunday” was a team effort between PCU and WMNX Coast 97.3.

The event was held at ‘The Selfie Lounge’ located on Carolina Beach Road, in Wilmington, and featured entertainment, refreshments, and an opportunity for kids and their families to take festive photos.

Soul Santa aka “Bigg B” was there to take photos with kids.

Port City United staff said they hope this year is the start of a tradition.

“I hope this turns into an event that we can hold annually, it was important to the community, to me, because as far as us, we wanted somebody that looks like us and take pictures to have in our house, that looks like us,” said Liz Graham.

Juan Bethea said the event was a way to give back.

“We know the holidays can be a very stressful time, so we wanted to have a chance for families to come out and take a picture with Santa,” he said. “Something they can create, a memory with (Santa), something that can last.”

Organizers said they are already thinking of ways to make the event bigger and better for next year.