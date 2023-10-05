Port City United program helping folks navigate trades and training programs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County program is working to help adults complete trades and training programs.

Port City United oversees the ‘Connected to Education., Employment, and Entrepreneurship’ program.

The program is in collaboration with resources such as Cape Fear Community College.

The program also provides a wide range of support including childcare and tuition — which can be barriers for some completing the program.

“That’s what Port City United was created for,” Port City United Director, Rashad Gattison, said. “We want to eliminate those barriers and help the residents of the community become sustainable so they can be successful.”

To find out what qualifications are needed, visit https://www.nhcgov.com/942/PCU-Connect.