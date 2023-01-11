Port City United to host “Fresh Chance Friday” for local residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This free event, hosted by Port City United is called “Fresh Chance Friday” and will be held at the MLK center in Wilmington from 2-5pm on January 27th.

The goal is to help people in need of employment and those who may need their records expunged.

The event will feature career development programs and resources for job opportunities.

Port City United Connect supervisor Rashad Gattison sees this as a second chance for people.

“Port City United in general is just an opportunity for us to go in and help the community. Lot of times people put band-aids on wounds and problems that they have, and we try to go in and heal them and help people be sustainable in they life and I think this an opportunity for them to get a second chance at whatever situation they go in to and be able to be sustainable in life.”