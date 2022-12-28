Portion of Princess Place Drive closed due to water main break

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a Wilmington road has been shut down due to a water main break.

The westbound lane in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Drive has been closed to traffic, effective immediately.

CFPUA says westbound traffic on Princess Place should take North 23rd Street to Chestnut Street to 17th Street to detour around the work.

Eastbound traffic is not affected.

The traffic shift is expected to remain in place for approximately six hours while crews restore the asphalt in the area.