Potential vote taking place on Project Grace future Tuesday afternoon

Rendering of new library and Cape Fear Museum (CREDIT: CAPE FEAR DEVELOPERS)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The State Treasurer’s local government commission will meet Tuesday afternoon and potentially vote on allowing New Hanover County to move forward with ‘Project Grace’.

New Hanover County wants the commission to approve $57 million in financing for the project.

Project Grace has been a concept for nine years, when the county purchased the downtown block surrounded by Grace, Chestnut, Second and Third Streets.

The goal is to combine the Cape Fear Museum and New Hanover County main library into one building, with a developer adding mixed-use space around.

Treasurer Dale Folwell has been critical of the project in the past.