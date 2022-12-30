Practicing firework safety for the new year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — If you plan on using fireworks for the holiday weekend…the Wilmington Fire Department wants you to do it safely. the department wants people to remember in North Carolina, fireworks that leave the ground are illegal.

They say improperly used or illegal fireworks can increase the chances of injuries or property damage and they’re offering tips on how to use them safely. We spoke with local firefighter Nicholas Shepard, and he said the best way to be safe is have water nearby,

“Having water around, having a bucket of water. If the firework does not go off you know, don’t stand over the top of it you know thinking you know, maybe thinking something is wrong with it. You don’t want any kind of disaster to happen in that sense.”

Wilmington fire also is urging people not to use fireworks near dry areas.