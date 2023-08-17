Pre-K Health Fair held at New Hanover County Health and Human Services

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The new school year is just around the corner, which means the clock is ticking to get your kindergartener ready.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services decided to help out by holding a pre-k health fair on Thursday, August 17th.

Along with getting a medical checkup, free covid tests and masks were given out.

They also handed out school snacks and supplies and gave bags of food to families.

Colleen Applewhite, a child health coordinator, said the event showed off various available resources.

“We had Nourish NC, people were able to connect and get food resources,” Applewhite said. “We had mental health providers, we had the library giving out books. So there were things that people with small children may not know is available in the community and they were able to access and take advantage of these resources.”

Parents were even able to get their car-seats checked for safety.