President Biden commutes sentences of 75 people, including 3 in the Carolinas

WAHSINGTON (WSOC) — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 75 people, including three in the Carolinas, for nonviolent, drug-related convictions.

The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Many of those who received commutations have been serving their sentences on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several were serving lengthy sentences and would have received lesser terms had they been convicted today for the same offenses as a result of the 2018 bipartisan sentencing reform ushered into law by the Trump administration.

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation,” Biden said in a statement announcing the clemencies. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.”

