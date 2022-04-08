President Biden’s budget invests $2.8B to support economies, outdoor recreation and access

(Photo: Pixabay)

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) — Today, the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior announced their proposed Fiscal Year 2023 allocations of $2.8 billion in projects, grants and programs authorized in the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) to support local economies, outdoor recreation, access to public lands and voluntary national conservation efforts in every U.S. state.

GAOA established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF), authorizing up to $1.9 billion per year from Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2025 to reduce deferred maintenance on public lands and at Indian schools.

GAOA also provides permanent, full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $900 million annually to secure public access and improve recreation opportunities on public lands; protect watersheds and wildlife; and preserve ecosystem benefits for local communities.

“We have already seen the incredible impact these investments have made toward providing equitable access to public lands and to expand our conservation efforts, all while bringing much-needed opportunity to rural communities around the country,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Every year, millions of visitors take advantage of the outdoor recreation opportunities offered by our national forests and grasslands, and these continued investments help solidify uninterrupted access to these national treasures for our future generations.”

“Millions of people each year enjoy our nation’s treasured public lands,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “Along with President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Great American Outdoors Act is making critical investments by funding much-needed repairs and improvements and creating good-paying jobs and economic opportunities in communities nationwide.”

Details of Interior’s FY 2023 project funding and distribution are available on the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund and Land and Water Conservation Fund websites.

Details of the USDA Forest Service FY 2023 project funding and distribution are available on the agency’s Great American Outdoors Act website.